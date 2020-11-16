Salmon Arm police warning public of romance and investment scams

Photo: Contributed

RCMP in Salmon Arm are warning the public scams are on the rise within the community.

These romance or investment scams begin with contact through various electronic means including the telephone, emails or through dating sites.

Police say the scammer builds a relationship and trust within the victim then, over time, begins to ask for money over a series on interactions.

The amount is usually small, and amounts may grow larger at times. The story, police say, changes from person to person and call to call.

"In some cases, the scammer convinces the victim he, or she, needs the money to travel to Canada to marry the victim, get out of some kind of legal trouble, or to address a medical issue," police state in a news release.

"These scams can take months to develop, and the victim often has no idea that they are being scammed."

Scams, RCMP say, have been on the rise as the pandemic has forced people, especially the vulnerable, inside.

"People who may be lonely are at a higher risk of falling prey to the smooth talking scammer who is willing to listen and make them feel loved.

"In times like these, we urge everyone to reach out to family and friends in a safe way, and make sure everyone has contact and does not feel along."