165362
Salmon Arm  

Shuswap Christmas car giveaway is seeking nominations

Car for a deserving family

- | Story: 316340

Nominations are open for the third annual Shuswap Christmas car giveaway.

Sponsors Kal Tire, Braby Motors, Fix Auto Collison, and SASCU Financial Group are looking for the community to help them give a vehicle and other gifts to a deserving local family.

“Tell us how a family you know of could really have their lives positively impacted if they had a reliable refurbished vehicle,” says Derick Miller, general manager of Fix Auto Salmon Arm.

Last Christmas, Billie Jean and her two children were the recipients, providing them reliable transportation back and forth to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, with room for Frankie’s wheelchair. 

The Lees family received the first giveaway Christmas car in 2018. Turning around some unfortunate events, the gift of a minivan gave Tom Lee the transportation he needed to complete his apprenticeship and support his growing family.

“Help us make Christmas brighter for a family that needs a boost up,” says Sheri Greeno, marketing manager of SASCU Financial Group.

Stories of 400 words or less nominating a Shuswap family can be submitted by Nov. 30 to [email protected].

“This has been an extraordinary year so far,” said Dan Burt, manager of Kal Tire, Salmon Arm. “We know there are families that are facing particular challenges where this gift could really make a difference.”

“The community we have here is amazing,” added Justin Braby, sales manager at Braby Motors. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

163029
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4283459
2612 Applewood Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
164847


Send us your News Tips!


154288


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Trick
Trick Vernon SPCA >


163601


Taylor Swift spent one of the ‘best nights of her life’ with Paul McCartney

Music
Taylor Swift enjoyed one of the “best nights of her life” jamming with Paul McCartney. In a joint interview for...
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for this Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- November 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
How different people take a selfie
Must Watch
Very comfy
Must Watch
Proof that Boxers do not believe in giving each other space.




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165030
163947