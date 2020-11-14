Shuswap Christmas car giveaway is seeking nominations

Photo: Unsplash/Andre Zanelatto

Nominations are open for the third annual Shuswap Christmas car giveaway.

Sponsors Kal Tire, Braby Motors, Fix Auto Collison, and SASCU Financial Group are looking for the community to help them give a vehicle and other gifts to a deserving local family.

“Tell us how a family you know of could really have their lives positively impacted if they had a reliable refurbished vehicle,” says Derick Miller, general manager of Fix Auto Salmon Arm.

Last Christmas, Billie Jean and her two children were the recipients, providing them reliable transportation back and forth to Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, with room for Frankie’s wheelchair.

The Lees family received the first giveaway Christmas car in 2018. Turning around some unfortunate events, the gift of a minivan gave Tom Lee the transportation he needed to complete his apprenticeship and support his growing family.

“Help us make Christmas brighter for a family that needs a boost up,” says Sheri Greeno, marketing manager of SASCU Financial Group.

Stories of 400 words or less nominating a Shuswap family can be submitted by Nov. 30 to [email protected].

“This has been an extraordinary year so far,” said Dan Burt, manager of Kal Tire, Salmon Arm. “We know there are families that are facing particular challenges where this gift could really make a difference.”

“The community we have here is amazing,” added Justin Braby, sales manager at Braby Motors.