Salmon Arm  

Scotch Creek residents of the Shuswap under mandatory water conservation order Monday and Tuesday

Mandatory water notice

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District is asking residents on the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek to use less water.

The mandatory conservation notice was issued Thursday.

It asks that all users in the community on Shuswap Lake restrict their water use for two days due to work on a major upgrade to the water treatment system.

On Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16-17, there will be no water entering the water treatment system. All users will need to conserve water as much as possible.

Residents are urged to refrain from using bath tubs and washing machines during that time.

"Please use only the minimum amount of required household water to help protect the integrity of the water system during this upgrade," the CSRD says.

