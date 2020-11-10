Woman faces charges after erratic drive from Chase to Revelstoke

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police resorted to a spike belt on the highway after an erratic driver fled police multiple times between Chase and Revelstoke on Monday night.

Just after midnight on Nov. 9 Chase RCMP were called about a new, white Ford 350 unable to maintain its lane as it was driven erratically.

Half an hour later the truck was spotted again by a police officer near Tappen, outside of Salmon Arm.

When a traffic stop was attempted the driver ignored police and fled, continuing eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway.

Around 1:30 a.m. the truck was spotted again, this time outside of Revelstoke.

“Taking a number of factors into consideration, and with the support of a front line officer from Sicamous RCMP, police attempted once again to perform a traffic stop with the truck,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in the release. “A tire deflation device was successfully deployed after the suspect refused to stop for our officers yet again. The spike belt punctured one of the wheels, of the vehicle which eventually came to a stop east of the city.”

Once the truck stopped police were able to apprehend the driver, who was the only person in the truck.

A 28-year-old Red Deer woman is now facing multiple potential charges related to the incident. She was also found to be bound by a release condition that stated she was not to be behind the steering wheel of a vehicle unless the owner was present.

Police are looking for witnesses now; if anyone saw something related to the the drive— which took place between Chase and Revelstoke between 12:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. early on Nov. 9 — they're asked to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.