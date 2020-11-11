Watchdog finds RCMP not involved in former officer's suicide while his family was in the house

Photo: IIO BC

BC's police watchdog has concluded their investigation involving a former officer taking his own life while his family was in the house.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) determined no further investigation is required, finding the RCMP not involved in the man's suicide.

"It was publicly reported by a media outlet that on Aug. 9, 2017 at approximately 12:40 p.m., a retired member of the RCMP and another currently serving RCMP member were visiting relatives at their home," states the IIO. "The article reports that one of the relatives, a man who was also a former RCMP member, took his own life using a firearm while in the presence of a both the current and former RCMP family members."

The IIO received statements from witnesses confirming the current officer was not in the house when the incident happened. Only the retired officer was there, and they were in a different part of the home before they came across the body shortly after.

"There has also been speculation that the firearm used in this incident may have been related to the deceased’s former employment as an RCMP officer," says the IIO. "The IIO’s inquiry has confirmed that the deceased lawfully owned the firearm used in the incident – it was unrelated to the deceased’s prior employment."

The IIO's mandate applies only to current police officers, and the organization says they did not need to be notified of this case.