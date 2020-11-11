165076
Salmon Arm  

34 drivers have run school bus red lights in North Okanagan-Shuswap district

'Alarming level of risk'

In just 20 days of school instruction in School District 83 last month 34 drivers illegally passed school buses while their red lights were flashing.

"The safety of our students both on and around our school buses has reached an alarming level of risk since students returned to school on Sept. 8," says North Okanagan-Shuswap School District transportation manager Andrea Kathrein.

"We are seeing a dangerous rise in the number of motorists driving through the red, alternating lights on our school buses. They need another reminder to stop for reds and slow down for yellows. We ran a social media school bus safety campaign for the month of October, but it resulted in little to no success in reducing these incidents."

In September, there were 29 red light runners.

This school year seems to be a departure from the last, when there were just nine light runners in February.

"It's just so critical that motorists understand the importance of stopping," says Kathrein.

"Red, alternating lights that are actively flashing indicate that there is (or will be) a child walking around outside of that bus."

Motorists must stop until the lights turn off, indicating the child is safely on the bus or on their way home.

