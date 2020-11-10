165362
Salmon Arm  

Highway reopens near Canoe after crash closed Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm

Trans-Canada crash cleared

UPDATE: 7:25 a.m.

DriveBC reports a crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm this morning has now been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 6:15 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions this morning between Canoe and Salmon Arm.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident between Canoe Beach Drive NE and Bernie Road in Salmon Arm as snow continues to fall across the Southern Interior.

A scene assessment is in progress. Watch for traffic control and expect delays.

The highway is expected to reopen by 7:30 a.m.

