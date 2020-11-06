165260
164826
Salmon Arm  

Sunken sailboat successfully removed from Shuswap Lake

Sunken sailboat retrieved

- | Story: 315729

A sunken sailboat has been removed from Shuswap Lake.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District bylaw officer Chris Smit spotted the safety hazard on a snowy day last February, near Eagle Bay Road in Blind Bay.

The sunken boat's mast was extending out of the water.

But collaborating with provincial and federal authorities takes time.

Reports were made to the BC RAPP (Report all Poachers and Polluters) line, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, and Transport Canada.

Once the Coast Guard determined there was no concern regarding marine pollution, the CSRD began to work with Transport Canada's navigation protection program to coordinate a cleanup effort.

The removal was carried out Oct. 29 with help from a local diving company with experience in vessel recovery.

The keel of the boat had become buried deep into the lakebed, initially causing problems for the recovery. Specialized airbags were used to float the sailboat to the surface, where it could be moved to the shore.

Once on land, a tow truck was used to pull the 25-foot boat onto a trailer for removal.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

161974
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4280209
#307 710 Stockwell Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,900
more details
162763


Send us your News Tips!


165233


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cruella
Cruella Vernon SPCA >


165389


Candace Cameron Bure: ‘Lockdown made my marriage stronger’

Showbiz
Candace Cameron Bure knew that the coronavirus lockdown was either going to "make or break" her marriage. The...
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020
Galleries
Fails to make your Friday better.
Friday Fails- November 6, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dog has no problem invading owner’s personal space
Must Watch
This is what it looks like when your dog invades your personal...
Johnny Depp agrees to depart Fantastic Beasts franchise
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has exited the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after...




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165078
162262