Sunken sailboat successfully removed from Shuswap Lake

Photo: Chris Smit

A sunken sailboat has been removed from Shuswap Lake.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District bylaw officer Chris Smit spotted the safety hazard on a snowy day last February, near Eagle Bay Road in Blind Bay.

The sunken boat's mast was extending out of the water.

But collaborating with provincial and federal authorities takes time.

Reports were made to the BC RAPP (Report all Poachers and Polluters) line, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, and Transport Canada.

Once the Coast Guard determined there was no concern regarding marine pollution, the CSRD began to work with Transport Canada's navigation protection program to coordinate a cleanup effort.

The removal was carried out Oct. 29 with help from a local diving company with experience in vessel recovery.

The keel of the boat had become buried deep into the lakebed, initially causing problems for the recovery. Specialized airbags were used to float the sailboat to the surface, where it could be moved to the shore.

Once on land, a tow truck was used to pull the 25-foot boat onto a trailer for removal.