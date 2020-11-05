Power outage affecting 1,500 residents in Salmon Arm

Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crews are heading to an outage north of Salmon Arm affecting more than 1,500 customers.

An outage covering the northern shore of the Salmon Arm (the body of water) portion of Shuswap Lake was reported at 8 a.m. this morning. While it's under investigation customers from the edge of Salmon Arm (the city) to Tappen to the area east of Herald Provincial Park are without power.

According to the BC Hydro website crews are headed to the scene and should be arriving shortly to fix the issue, though the cause is listed as "unknown" right now.