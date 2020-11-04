Salmon Arm RCMP warn of bitcoin phone scam making the rounds

Photo: Pixabay

A bitcoin phone scam is making the rounds in Salmon Arm over the past few weeks, and police are warning the public to be careful when dealing with the scammers.

Salmon Arm RCMP are sharing the story of one case in order to inform the public on how the scam operates.

The call began with a robot saying the the recipient that their social insurance number will be cancelled if they don't press 1.

The person pressed 1 and was redirected to a man who was posing as a CRA agent. The scammer then told the victim the social security number was used to open 25 illegal accounts in various locations.

The victim said that was not the case, which then prompted the fake CRA agent to bring a fraudulent RCMP officer on the phone. The "officer" confirmed what the fake CRA agent said, and then transferred them back to original fraudster.

The scammer then got the victim to drive down to the bank, get all of the money the victim could get, and then proceed to deposit the money in a local bitcoin ATM to a government "safety deposit box".

"The scam can change in wording, but it always involves purchasing bitcoin," says S/Sgt. Scott West, media relations officer for the Salmon Arm RCMP. "This scam also uses numbers that originate in Ontario or

Quebec and then the victim will get a call from the local Salmon Arm RCMP number."

The Salmon Arm number comes up on call display so the victim thought it was a real police officer, and the number in this specific case was spoofed.

Police say most of these scams come from out of the country and the caller may, but not always, have a strong accent.

If you have been a victim of this con, police urge you to report it. They are offering a few tips for the public in order to avoid being scammed.