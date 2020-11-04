Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP search for wanted Shuswap man

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Salmon Arm and Sicamous police are asking the public for help in finding a wanted Shuswap man.

Kevin Dennis Friesen, 30, is wanted on 11 unendorsed warrants from the courts for his arrest in Sicamous, Salmon Arm and the North Okanagan.

Friesen has no fixed address and his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is a white man with brown hair, standing at five feet ten inches and weighs 180 pounds.

"Friesen’s unendorsed warrants include charges of assault a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, breach and theft under $5,000," says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, media relations for the BC Southeast District RCMP.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.