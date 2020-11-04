164898
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm, Sicamous RCMP search for wanted Shuswap man

Search for wanted man

- | Story: 315476

Salmon Arm and Sicamous police are asking the public for help in finding a wanted Shuswap man.

Kevin Dennis Friesen, 30, is wanted on 11 unendorsed warrants from the courts for his arrest in Sicamous, Salmon Arm and the North Okanagan.

Friesen has no fixed address and his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is a white man with brown hair, standing at five feet ten inches and weighs 180 pounds.

"Friesen’s unendorsed warrants include charges of assault a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while impaired, breach and theft under $5,000," says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey, media relations for the BC Southeast District RCMP.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

162288
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
162288


Send us your News Tips!


165035


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Orange Boi
Orange Boi Vernon SPCA >


165017


Siri, are you okay?

Must Watch
Siri trails off…
Kanye West received 60,000 votes in U.S. general election
Showbiz
Only 60,000 Americans had voted for rapper Kanye West after...
New York’s Hipsters
Galleries
New York hipsters are a different breed. Check the fashion out...
New York’s Hipsters (2)
Galleries
Protective pug guards the cake
Must Watch




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154288
162894