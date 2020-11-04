Salmon Arm bus driver awarded for exceptional customer service

Photo: BC Transit Harry Ahola is given the Mike Docherty Lifetime Achievement Award from BC Transit.

BC Transit is putting the spotlight on some of its employees across the province, including a man from Salmon Arm.

Harry Ahola has been a HandyDART Transit Operator in the Shuswap Regional Transit System for almost 30 years. He was the first one to get behind the wheel in Salmon Arm. Now he's being recognized for those decades of work.

Every year, BC Transit awards superstar employees based on their professionalism, teamwork and dedication to serving their communities. Ahola is one of six award recipients for 2020. The winners meet one or more of BC Transit’s five core values: community, customer service, innovation, teamwork and trust and respect.

Since 1991 Ahola has upheld those values BC Transit says, with a strong focus on customer service. This year he receives the Mike Docherty Lifetime Achievement Award.

"This is just like winning the lottery for me," Ahola tells Castanet. "I've been on cloud nine ever since I heard about it. It has been a big honour."

BC Transit describes Ahola as a familiar face with a ready grin, visible in the bus window. According to the company, he has an outstanding driving record, with impressive skills and performance.

HandyDART drivers transport people who need personalized service such as seniors or those with specific mobility needs; these buses offer door-to-door service and are equip with lifts and ramps. The drivers even help people get in and out of the bus and ensure riders are safely strapped in.

"The award should go to the people, not for me. I'm just a driver. They're the ones who have made the job enjoyable to go too. My coworkers are also great," adds Ahola.

Ahola explains that his favourite part of the job is being able to learn from the people he picks up and sees on his route every day.

"Every day you learn from people, especially with special needs. When they're sad they cry, when they're happy they laugh. We should be more like that, we hold too much in. Things like that I learn," explains Ahola. "Every day I go to work, I learn."

The award is named after Mike “Doc” Docherty who worked in the transit industry for 45 years. Docherty was known for being community-minded and helped raise more than $200,000 for the Salvation Army Christmas Fund through the Kelowna Santa Sleigh Bus.

Ahola and the other winners will receive a plaque in recognition of their accomplishment. Normally, they are also honored at the BC Transit awards gala, but this year it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked how he will celebrate his new superstar status, he laughs and says he will just go out for dinner with his spouse in the town he loves.

"It has been a fabulous community," Ahola says. "It's a very gratifying job. A lot of these people I knew as babies, and now they are mothers and have children of their own. I don't think you could get that personalized experience in a big city."