Photo: CSRD

Masks must now be worn at all Columbia Shuswap Regional District offices and public facilities.

"Given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in B.C., the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be requiring mask use for all visitors" to its Salmon Arm administration office, as well to "all CSRD-owned public facilities, including the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre, Golden & District Recreation Centre, Golden & District Curling Rink, Swansea Point Community Hall and Scotch Creek Community Hall, in accordance with the CSRD's Indoor Facilities Safety Plan."

The regional district made the announcement Friday morning.

If visitors do not enter the CSRD administration building with a mask, a disposable mask will be provided. Users of community recreation facilities will be expected to wear their own mask.

"We are mindful of the strong recommendation from Dr. Bonnie Henry to protect ourselves and those around us by wearing masks, especially in indoor spaces. We want to join her in supporting mask wearing to help keep both the public and our staff as safe as possible," CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn said in a press release.

"Public health is advising us that we need to be using layers of protection to reduce the spread of this virus. Increasing the use of masks in our facility will provide an additional layer of safety to counter the increasing rate of infection."

CSRD staff have already been wearing masks in cases where social distancing provisions could not be maintained. Now, mask provisions have been expanded, including both staff and the public. Reception staff will now be required to wear masks at all times when working with the public, and masks are now mandated in all common areas of the CSRD building.

"While we understand there may be cases where members of the public cannot wear masks, we believe the majority of people understand and respect that masks are another way we can all do our part to protect each other in the days ahead," said Flynn.