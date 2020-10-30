163427
Salmon Arm  

Masks must now be worn at all Columbia Shuswap Regional District offices and public facilities

CSRD mandates masks

- | Story: 315020

Masks must now be worn at all Columbia Shuswap Regional District offices and public facilities.

"Given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in B.C., the Columbia Shuswap Regional District will be requiring mask use for all visitors" to its Salmon Arm administration office, as well to "all CSRD-owned public facilities, including the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre, Golden & District Recreation Centre, Golden & District Curling Rink, Swansea Point Community Hall and Scotch Creek Community Hall, in accordance with the CSRD's Indoor Facilities Safety Plan."

The regional district made the announcement Friday morning.

If visitors do not enter the CSRD administration building with a mask, a disposable mask will be provided. Users of community recreation facilities will be expected to wear their own mask.

"We are mindful of the strong recommendation from Dr. Bonnie Henry to protect ourselves and those around us by wearing masks, especially in indoor spaces. We want to join her in supporting mask wearing to help keep both the public and our staff as safe as possible," CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn said in a press release.

"Public health is advising us that we need to be using layers of protection to reduce the spread of this virus. Increasing the use of masks in our facility will provide an additional layer of safety to counter the increasing rate of infection."

CSRD staff have already been wearing masks in cases where social distancing provisions could not be maintained. Now, mask provisions have been expanded, including both staff and the public. Reception staff will now be required to wear masks at all times when working with the public, and masks are now mandated in all common areas of the CSRD building.

"While we understand there may be cases where members of the public cannot wear masks, we believe the majority of people understand and respect that masks are another way we can all do our part to protect each other in the days ahead," said Flynn.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

162647
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4279854
#304 2760 Auburn Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
164842


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


163871


Puppy loves playing hide and seek

Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!
Friday Fails- October 30, 2020
Galleries
Bad days happen in all shapes and sizes.
Friday Fails- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jessie J reflects on ‘unhealthy love’ following Channing Tatum split
Showbiz
Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with...
Chow Chow dog Windows error
Must Watch
Wasn’t expecting that…




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162626
163259