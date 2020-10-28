164897
Salmon Arm  

More meetings on incorporation of Sorrento-Blind Bay

Closer to incorporation

- | Story: 314804

The push towards incorporation for Sorrento and Blind Bay continues to move forward.

While the the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the process for eight months, the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Advisory Committee will hold its next meeting Thursday evening at Sorrento Memorial Hall.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. and will include a review of emergency and environmental services, sewer, and miscellaneous items.

Due to social distancing restrictions, attendance will be limited to 30 citizens on a first come, first served basis.

But, residents can also attend via Zoom

There will be a 20-minute opportunity for the public to ask questions, either in-person or online, at 7:30 p.m.

A second meeting is scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Shuswap Lake Estates Community Centre. The link for Zoom access is available here.

