164897
Salmon Arm  

Online fundraiser aims to help Salmon Arm child with 'brittle bone disease'

Sick child needs help

- | Story: 314738

A GoFundMe has started for a sick Salmon Arm child who has a rare disease.

Frankie Douglas was diagnosed with an extremely rare disease called McCune-Albright syndrome, also known as 'brittle bone disease'. The disorder causes a condition called polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, which essentially replaces bone tissue with fibrous tissue. This can lead to fractures, uneven growth and deformity.

"She has had many broken bones and surgeries for many kinds of things – they tell me she may go blind, deaf, all kinds of things," says Billie Douglas, Frankie's mother. "I pray it never takes her eyes as it's taken so much from her already."

Frankie has been in BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver for about two months now. Billie is struggling since each passing day seems to bring a new challenge for her and Frankie.

"She is my rock, my strength, and I don't know what I'd do if she wasn't as strong as she is," says Billie. "These days here have been worse than ever, it's getting harder for me to smile as it's been one thing after another."

Lindsey Czernisz, a friend of Billie's, started the GoFundMe earlier this month to help cover the entailing costs of Frankie's children's hospital stay.

"This money will help with bills and food, the food at hospitals is terrible and eating properly is crucial," says Czernisz. "It's very expensive for anything at Children's: rent, the cost of putting her winter tires on or more stuffies for Frankie."

The campaign has raised $460 so far, and Lindsey says any little bit helps. To read more about Frankie's story or to donate to the campaign, you can visit the GoFundMe page.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

163401
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4310109
#50-2098 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$149,900
more details
163401


Send us your News Tips!


154284


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


162479


It’s time for Coffee

Must Watch
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday mornings are already awesome. Make it better by scrolling...
Friday Morning Awesomeness- October 30, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Jennifer Lopez had to ‘convince’ director Adam Shankman to cast her in The Wedding Planner
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez was desperate to veer away from being typecast as...
Guy fixes groom’s suit and polishes head
Must Watch
You know you’re best friends when you can do shinanegans...




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160777
163836