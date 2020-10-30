Online fundraiser aims to help Salmon Arm child with 'brittle bone disease'

Photo: Contributed

A GoFundMe has started for a sick Salmon Arm child who has a rare disease.

Frankie Douglas was diagnosed with an extremely rare disease called McCune-Albright syndrome, also known as 'brittle bone disease'. The disorder causes a condition called polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, which essentially replaces bone tissue with fibrous tissue. This can lead to fractures, uneven growth and deformity.

"She has had many broken bones and surgeries for many kinds of things – they tell me she may go blind, deaf, all kinds of things," says Billie Douglas, Frankie's mother. "I pray it never takes her eyes as it's taken so much from her already."

Frankie has been in BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver for about two months now. Billie is struggling since each passing day seems to bring a new challenge for her and Frankie.

"She is my rock, my strength, and I don't know what I'd do if she wasn't as strong as she is," says Billie. "These days here have been worse than ever, it's getting harder for me to smile as it's been one thing after another."

Lindsey Czernisz, a friend of Billie's, started the GoFundMe earlier this month to help cover the entailing costs of Frankie's children's hospital stay.

"This money will help with bills and food, the food at hospitals is terrible and eating properly is crucial," says Czernisz. "It's very expensive for anything at Children's: rent, the cost of putting her winter tires on or more stuffies for Frankie."

The campaign has raised $460 so far, and Lindsey says any little bit helps. To read more about Frankie's story or to donate to the campaign, you can visit the GoFundMe page.