Second crash of the day along Highway 1 on Sicamous bridge

Photo: DriveBC

For the second time today there has been a crash on the Sicamous bridge.

DriveBC is reporting another collision on Highway 1 and the bridge is down to single-lane alternating traffic. The highway was briefly closed at about 12:30 p.m. while emergency crews were en route to the scene.

An assessment is currently in progress and DriveBC says they will provide an update at 2 p.m.

This morning's crash was cleared just before 9 a.m., after two semis reportedly crashed on the Sicamous bridge.