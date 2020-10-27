164898
Salmon Arm  

Second crash of the day along Highway 1 on Sicamous bridge

Another crash on bridge

- | Story: 314650

For the second time today there has been a crash on the Sicamous bridge.

DriveBC is reporting another collision on Highway 1 and the bridge is down to single-lane alternating traffic. The highway was briefly closed at about 12:30 p.m. while emergency crews were en route to the scene.

An assessment is currently in progress and DriveBC says they will provide an update at 2 p.m.

This morning's crash was cleared just before 9 a.m., after two semis reportedly crashed on the Sicamous bridge.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4205042
1801 Old Ferry Wharf Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$89,900
more details
161973


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cali
Cali Vernon SPCA >


163890


Mom’s struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious

Must Watch
Tiffany Jenkins hysterical take on “no” versus “know” is a must-see.
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020
Galleries
Memes are a great stress reliever. Get in this gallery!
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 27, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears’ dad argues that her lawyer isn’t singer’s ‘exclusive voice’
Showbiz
Britney Spears' father Jamie has argued that her lawyer...
I have to restart my potatoes
Must Watch
The sheer panic.




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162706
162890