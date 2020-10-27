Early morning crash on Trans-Canada Highway bridge in Sicamous

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 8:55 a.m.

Conflicting reports about a crash this morning in Sicamous are that the collision on the Trans-Canada Highway was a single-vehicle incident.

It has apparently now been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 6:40 a.m.

Castanet is receiving reports that two semis have collided on the Trans-Canada Highway at Sicamous.

The crash happened about 6:15 a.m. on the Sicamous bridge.

The bridge is said to be closed at this time.

An ambulance is on site.

No other details are known at this time.

