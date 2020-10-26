163427
Salmon Arm  

Trans-Canada crash east of Salmon Arm kills van driver

RCMP say a collision east of Salmon Arm on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning claimed the life of one driver.

"A male driver and resident of Salmon Arm was traveling east on the Trans Canada at Kangaroo Road when he lost control of his van on the slippery roads and skidded across the westbound lanes. The van then collided with a parked trailer that was in a pullout clear of the lanes of travel," says Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

The driver was the sole occupant of the van and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for a short period while police investigated.

Road conditions at the time are believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision.

 

Also this morning, police were called to a seven-vehicle pileup at 10th Avenue SE and 5th Avenue SE about 6:45 a.m. in Salmon Arm.

Police say the snow-covered road had packed to ice, and speed relative to the road conditions was a factor in the chain reaction of collisions.

"One driver stopped on 10th Ave. SE, and a second vehicle was able to stop and avoid hitting that vehicle. Five more vehicles came down the hill over time, and some which were travelling slowly and with good winter tires were able to stop, only to be collided with by another vehicle. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash, which sent one person to hospital with minor injuries," says West.

A number of other stuck vehicle and minor collisions were also reported.

