Highway 1 reopens between Sicamous and Canoe after early morning crash

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 9:43 a.m.

DriveBC reports the accident scene near Canoe on the Trans-Canada Highway has now been cleared.

ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Sicamous and Canoe.

Emergency crews are performing a vehicle recovery following an earlier accident by Enns Creek, and there are no detours available.

Both directions are shut down between Canoe Beach Road and Bernie Road, and motorists should expect delays.

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen about 10 a.m.