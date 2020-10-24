BC Liberals' Greg Kyllo declared winner in Shuswap riding

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:45 p.m.

The Canadian Press and Castanet are calling it a victory for Greg Kyllo in the Shuswap.

With 46 of 108 ballot boxes counted, the BC Liberal incumbent appears unstoppable.

Kyllo currently has 2,599 votes and has been maintaining about 55% of the vote.

Sylvia Lindgren of the BC NDP currently has 1,377 votes for 29.09% of the vote.

And Owen Madden of the BC Greens has 757 votes, or 15.99%.

UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.

Greg Kyllo appears set to retain his seat in the Shuswap riding.

The BC Liberal has 54.51% of the vote (2,141 votes) with 40 of 108 ballot boxes counted.

Sylvia Lindgren of the BC NDP holding relatively steady in second place with 1,163 votes, for a 29.61% share.

Owen Madden of the BC Greens has 624 votes, or 15.89%.

UPDATE: 9:25 p.m.

BC Liberal Greg Kyllo is maintaining his lead with 32 of 108 ballot boxes counted.

Greg Kyllo BC Liberal Party – 1,725 votes, 53.79%

Sylvia Lindgren BC NDP – 964 votes, 30.06%

Owen Madden BC Green Party – 518 votes, 16.15%

UPDATE: 9:15 p.m.

Shuswap results with 22 of 108 ballot boxes counted:

Greg Kyllo BC Liberal Party – 1,183 votes, 54.62%

Sylvia Lindgren BC NDP – 630 votes, 29.09%

Owen Madden BC Green Party – 353, 16.30%

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m

With 14 ballot boxes counted, BC Liberal incumbent Greg Kyllo is maintaining his early lead.

Kyllo currently has 654 votes for 55.38% of the total.

The NDP's Sylvia Lindgren has 331 votes, or 28.03%.

BC Green candidate Owen Madden has 196 votes, or 16.60%.

ORIGINAL: 8:55 p.m.

The provincial election race in the Shuswap is leaning the BC Liberals' way, according to projections by pollster 338Canada.

The polling site is calling a Liberal victory "likely."

That would return MLA Greg Kyllo for a third term.

He's being challenged by Sylvia Lindgren with the BC NDP and Owen Madden with the BC Greens.

Early results show Kyllo ahead with just six of 108 ballot boxes counted.

He currently has 56.77% of the vote, compared to Lindgren's 25.65%, and Madden's 17.58%.