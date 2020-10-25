Shuswap family fears dog may have been stolen after it was spotted with women in another town

Photo: Facebook

A Shuswap family is desperate to get its beloved pet back, after the dog was stolen from its Sorrento home.

Dani Hickman says in a Facebook post that is gaining traction in both B.C. and Alberta that her brother's dog, Stella, was stolen on Oct. 17.

She says Stella was then spotted in the White Lake area of the Shuswap with two women driving a Ford Escape SUV.

It is believed the women may be convicted animal abusers Catherine and Karin Adams. However, they have not been connected to any new crimes, and no charges have been laid.

"Please keep an eye out and your pets safe!" says Hickman. "My family has made a police report as well, so if you spot them please call the police."

She notes there have been several dogs going missing in the Shuswap recently.

Friend Dennis Gosselin said Stella is a "very friendly spayed female who never runs away ... two little girls (are) missing her, in tears."

While it's not confirmed the Adamses are involved, in 2015, animal cruelty charges were laid against the women after dozens of animals, including horses, dogs, birds, cats and fish, were seized from their Houston, B.C., property in 2014.

In 2018, 16 dogs were seized from them in Quesnel, despite them having been banned from owning animals for 20 years. Also that year, eight dogs were seized from Karin Adams as they were being kept in a hotel room in Innisfail, Alta.

Last year, Catherine Adams was sentenced to seven days in jail and two years of probation for breaching probation orders.

Hickman's post has well over 100 comments on it, and has been shared by animal rescue groups in Alberta as well.

Commenters in many of the forums says the Adams women have been spotted in both B.C. and Alberta in recent days, their vehicle having been seen in Kamloops, Barnhartvale, and the Shuswap.

After Stella was apparently spotted in White Lake, another incident was apparently reported as a dog napping in nearby Blind Bay.