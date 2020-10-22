Salmon Arm's new Blue Moon launching with Harry Potter-inspired pop up

Photo: Blue Moon Room

Salmon Arm is getting a sort of 'Room of Requirement.'

The Blue Moon is having its official launch on Halloween, with a pop-up inspired by the world of Harry Potter and Hogworts, says proprietor Amber Haase. The magic-themed temporary shop will only be around for a week or two, before the Blue Moon becomes something new.

"It will be a pop-up events space," she says, explaining that the front area of the former Blue Canoe Cafe is a a great area, but now isn't the time for a new cafe.

"We’re calling it a room of requirement," she adds, a nod to the Potter verse. "It’s a room for rent, space for hire."

A soft launch was held earlier this month as part of the Salmon Arm pride event. Now, the Blue Moon is gearing up for its grand opening on Oct. 31.

"It’s actually a blue moon, which is pretty cool," Haase tells Castanet.

The first pop-up will be a magical experience, she says, with handmade goods inspired by the wizard books. Social distancing protocols will be in place.

Haase is also behind nearby shop Wild Craft Mercantile (180 Lakeshore Dr.) and Elemental Botanicals, which produces handcrafted items like candles and lotions. The kitchen space attached to Blue Moon will be used to create products for Elemental.

Haase will be making some items herself for the pop-up and has invited other downtown businesses to join in in the fun.

Blue Moon's grand opening will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 121 Shuswap St. North. Following that, Haase says the plan is to be open the same schedule as Wildcraft, which is Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m.

