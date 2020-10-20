20-year-old man dead after early morning crash on Trans Canada near Revelstoke

Photo: Brendan Kergin

One man is dead after a fatal crash between three vehicles this morning near Revelstoke.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on the Trans Canada Highway just west of the town. After investigating the scene, the RCMP believe the incident occurred when the driver of a Pontiac heading east tried to pass a commercial vehicle.

The Pontiac collided head-on with an oncoming Honda and then hit the commercial truck, a semi, that it had been passing.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a police press release. Both people in the Honda were hurt and taken to hospital, but neither had life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck didn't sustain any notable physical injuries.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours but has since partially reopened to alternating traffic.