Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm woman's online lotto spin hits three-quarters of a million jackpot

80-cent spin worth $762K

A Salmon Arm woman made a great return on an 80-cent spin on an online slot machine, turning it into $762,395.

Baillie Bridle says the spin on PlayNow.com’s Mega Jackpots Wheel of Fortune On Air was her last for the day. 

“I was playing for a bit and said I’d finish playing after the one final spin. The universe all seemed to come together with that spin,” said Bridle. “I can’t even begin to wrap my head around it – it’s so shocking, so surreal.”

It was Bridle’s first time playing the game, as she normally prefers Blackjack on Live Casino.

“I played the 80-cent spin, and an envelope flew down saying I had won a second-chance draw for the Mega Jackpots prize, and it said I won,” said Bridle. “When I found out just how much I won, I was just in disbelief. I originally wanted to make it a surprise for my husband, but I just had to tell him right away.”

Mega Jackpots is a progressive jackpot network linked across multiple games and Canadian jurisdictions. Every bet placed on Mega Jackpots Wheel of Fortune On Air gives players the chance to win the progressive jackpot. 

Bridle says the family may splurge on a boat, and plans to stay in Salmon Arm.

