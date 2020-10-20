163233
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm barley tea company to be featured on Dragon's Den

Tea brand on Dragon's Den

A local beverage company will be in the national spotlight.

The Canadian Barley Tea Company, based out of Salmon Arm, will be featured in Season 15 of Dragon's Den. The company is run by sisters Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins, who created Canada's first and only barley tea brand: mo'mugi.

"We are very proud to be women-owned, and we were shortlisted for the RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards," says Ishizaka. "We are Canada’s first and only roasted barley tea brand made from 100% organic BC barley."

The Canadian Barley Tea Company was founded in 2019, and they are already widely available in the province. Their products are readily available in the north and central Okanagan, along with a number of other cities which can be viewed on their website.

"As the weather cools and people start to bundle up and drink more warm beverages, we think people would be interested in learning about mo’mugi," says Watkins. "Not only is mo'mugi a healthy, hydrating drink for the whole family, every purchase supports local BC business."

For more information about barley tea, you can visit The Canadian Barley Tea Company's information section.

Dragon's Den premieres Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. on CBC.

