Salmon Arm RCMP warn of phone scam making the rounds

If you receive a call from someone claiming they represent 'Publisher's Clearing House', hang up right away.

Salmon Arm RCMP issued a fraud alert Monday afternoon citing this tactic as a scam, along with the Canada Revenue Agency scam calls that are abundant as of late.

Residents of the Salmon Arm area may receive calls from Publisher's Clearing House saying that they have won a car and a sizable amount of money. The scammer claims that all you have to do is pay a certain amount of money, with the latest case being $500, and you will receive the car and cash.

"Remember there are no prize fees or taxes in Canada, if you won it is free," says S/Sgt. Scott West, communications officer for the Salmon Arm RCMP.

"The fraudster asks for money to be paid to an account number complete with transit number. Do not initiate a transfer of funds – it is a scam."

The caller may also thank the "winner" for bill payments to accounts they may hold, but police say at this time it is unknown how the scammer would have any by the information obtained in this case.

Police warn against these calls by saying if it sounds too good to be true, it is.

"Do not give out any personal informing to these callers," says West. "No address, Social Insurance Number, birth date, credit or banking information – don't even confirm this information."

If you get a suspicious unsolicited call, police recommend first calling the company in question to confirm. Be wary of suspicious calls or emails, as companies continue to get spoofed online and over the phone.