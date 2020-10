Photo: Contributed

Check your tickets!

No winning ticket was sold for the $8 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw – but, a ticket sold somewhere in the Shuswap is worth $1 million.

The BC Lotteries website shows the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in the Shuswap, but didn't identify the community.

Meanwhile, a ticket sold in Burnaby was worth $40,000.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 21 will be approximately $11 million.