Salmon Arm  

Huge algae bloom covered much of Shuswap Lake since summer

Algae bloom finally ends

A massive algae bloom on Shuswap Lake that persisted over most of the summer has finally ended.

The Shuswap Watershed Council tweeted Wednesday that the green algae bloom is over.

"We've been in regular communication with our water quality monitoring partners this summer and early fall with regards to the persistent algal bloom that affected Salmon Arm Bay, Canoe, Tappen, and Herald (Park). Recent monitoring results indicate the bloom has finally ended," the council said.

In August, Interior Health issued a warning about the algae bloom, which had most of the Salmon Arm of Shuswap Lake.

Interior Health monitored the situation along with the Ministry of the Environment, First Nations Health Authority, City of Salmon Arm, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, and Fraser Basin Council.

The bloom was first detected on July 22.

IH said the bloom was primarily non-harmful green algae with very low numbers of the more dangerous cyanobacteria or blue-green algae.

The risk to public health was low. 

During warm summer months, it is common for some blooms to be blue-green algae or cyanobacteria, which can quickly grow into large masses called cyanoblooms. Blue-green algae can produce a toxin, which may be harmful if it is swallowed or if it comes in contact with skin.

Cyanoblooms can cover the surface or make normally clear water look like thick pea soup or paint.

