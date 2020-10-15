Shuswap dog had to get its leg amputated after falling off a truck

Photo: BC SPCA

A puppy in the Shuswap is in recovery after it was seriously injured last week.

Nelson is a five-month-old border collie pup who got hurt falling from the back of a truck on the Squilax-Anglemont Road near Celista on Oct. 7. After the accident he was brought to the Shuswap SPCA and underwent immediate emergency surgery to amputate one of his hind back legs.

"Unfortunately his leg was too badly injured to be saved, but he is getting wonderful care and we are hopeful that he will recover well," says Victoria Olynik, manager of the Shuswap SPCA.

"He is such a sweet, affectionate boy. He’s a bit bewildered at the moment after everything he has been through in the last couple of days, but he should be able to go on to live a happy and playful life."

The Shuswap SPCA has taken over looking after Nelson, as his owner surrendered their care to the organization. He is receiving around-the-clock care in an SPCA foster home.

The BC SPCA investigation is still ongoing, and Olynik says charges may be recommended.

“This case highlights how incredibly dangerous it is to travel with dogs unsecured in the back of trucks,” she says. “The kind of suffering that Nelson has been subjected to is completely preventable."

Nelson's care is expected to cost about $2,000, and it appears the BC SPCA has raised enough money to help cover it. If you would like to help other animals in need, you can visit the BC SPCA website.