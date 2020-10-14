164209
Salmon Arm Pride Project packed with activities starts today

Pride gatherings around the world have been cancelled in light of COVID-19.

Closer to home, the Salmon Arm Arts Centre has come up with a four-day event that keeps in line with pandemic protocols.

The Salmon Arm Pride Project runs from now (Oct. 14) until Saturday (with a church service on Sunday). 

At the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, a four-day exhibit kicks off today. PRIDE! THE EXHIBITION showcases work aimed at inspiring attendees, to get them to use materials like fibre and maps. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A pop-up shop will run the same four days. Located at 121 Shuswap St., where the Blue Canoe used to be, the shop will carry mugs, masks, toques and more, all made by members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and allies. It'll be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, except Friday when it'll be open until 7 p.m.

Moreover, a film festival will take over the Salmar Theatre over those four days. Movies include the independent Kenyan flick Rafiki, a story about two women experiencing oppression in Nairobi, to blockbuster Rocketman, which tells the story of Elton John.

On Oct. 17, an at-home event will be held with drag queen Frieda Whales through the Salmon Arm Arts Centre YouTube channel. She'll help lead the web show with stories and an art project for kids.

Anchoring the festival is a Sunday service with the First United Church. It will also be broadcast via the arts centre's YouTube channel, starting at 11 a.m.

