Salmon Arm RCMP confirm Sunday afternoon crash was fatal

Photo: Contributed

A male in his 40's from Sorrento has died following a fatal crash in Salmon Arm on Sunday afternoon.

Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency crews responded to reports of a single vehicle collision in the 3200 block of 50th St. SW at about 4:45 p.m.

The event had no witnesses, and is believed to have happened prior to being reported by a person who was farming in the area.

An investigation found the green Ford pickup truck had been travelling northbound, when it left the road, collided with trees and flipped into the Salmon River.

The driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Criminality of any other driver is not suspected, and the BC Coroner's Service will continue their investigation.