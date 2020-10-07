162805
Salmon Arm  

Two Okanagan seniors killed in crash with semi south of Sicamous

2 seniors killed in crash

A fatal crash on Highway 97A south of Sicamous on Tuesday claimed the lives of two Okanagan seniors.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services says the crash between a southbound vehicle and an oncoming semi tractor-trailer claimed the lives of a couple in their seventies.

Their vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the semi about 9:45 a.m., near Mara.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured, says Halskov.

The highway was closed for several hours as police investigated and crews cleared the crash site.

Trans Canada East Traffic Services from Revelstoke, the Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service, and BC Coroners' Service are continuing their investigations to determine the cause of the crash. 

Sicamous RCMP said Tuesday that alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

No names have been released.

