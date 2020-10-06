Two people killed in head-on semi crash near Sicamous

Photo: Charles Rosenow

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Police confirm that two people have died as a result of the crash on Highway 97A near Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP say a northbound semi truck collided head-on with a southbound passenger vehicle near Mara Provincial Park, which is in between Sicamous and Grindrod.

"The two people in the passenger vehicle are both deceased," says Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. "The driver of the semi truck did not sustain any major injuries."

McNeil says alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but the RCMP traffic unit is still on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

"The highway is still closed," says McNeil. "And we anticipate it will be closed well into the afternoon."

No names have been released as next of kin have not yet been notified.

UPDATE: 11:18 a.m.

A crash south of Sicamous on Highway 97A involves a semi that has gone off a corner and partially over an embankment.

The highway is closed in both directions.

There is no word the cause of the crash or the severity of any injuries involved.

ORIGINAL: 10:55 a.m.

A crash has closed Highway 97A in both directions near Sicamous.

DriveBC reports the incident Tuesday morning, about eight kilometres south of Sicamous, between Hutchison Road and Davidson Drive.

An assessment is in progress, and no detour is available at this time.

DriveBC is scheduled to update the situation at 2 p.m.