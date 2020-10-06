162805
Salmon Arm  

Two people killed in head-on semi crash near Sicamous

Two killed in head-on crash

- | Story: 312623

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Police confirm that two people have died as a result of the crash on Highway 97A near Sicamous.

Sicamous RCMP say a northbound semi truck collided head-on with a southbound passenger vehicle near Mara Provincial Park, which is in between Sicamous and Grindrod.

"The two people in the passenger vehicle are both deceased," says Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. "The driver of the semi truck did not sustain any major injuries."

McNeil says alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but the RCMP traffic unit is still on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

"The highway is still closed," says McNeil. "And we anticipate it will be closed well into the afternoon."

No names have been released as next of kin have not yet been notified.

UPDATE: 11:18 a.m.

A crash south of Sicamous on Highway 97A involves a semi that has gone off a corner and partially over an embankment.

The highway is closed in both directions.

There is no word the cause of the crash or the severity of any injuries involved.

ORIGINAL: 10:55 a.m.

A crash has closed Highway 97A in both directions near Sicamous.

DriveBC reports the incident Tuesday morning, about eight kilometres south of Sicamous, between Hutchison Road and Davidson Drive.

An assessment is in progress, and no detour is available at this time.

DriveBC is scheduled to update the situation at 2 p.m.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

160709
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4243853
#407, 457 West Avenue
1 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,900
more details
163127


Send us your News Tips!


160619


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kim
Kim Vernon SPCA >


163276


Dachshund meticulously prepares pillow for bedtime

Must Watch
Pepper the dachshund is a perfectionist, even when it comes to sleeping. Watch his hilarious routine as he turns a pillow into a...
Ed Sheeran’s ex-management insisted he dyed his trademark ginger hair black to be successful
Music
Ed Sheeran was ordered to dye his hair black if he wanted to...
This 3-year-old giving his dad a ‘checkup’ is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Jakobi Nichols, 3, wants to be a doctor someday and practices by...
Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck sitting down for virtual Dazed and Confused table read
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey and Ben Affleck are among the Dazed and...
Tuesday Meme Dump- October 6, 2020
Galleries
Memes hot of the presses!




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163075
162890