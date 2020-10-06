Highway 97A south of Sicamous closed by crash

Photo: Charles Rosenow

UPDATE: 11:18 a.m.

A crash south of Sicamous on Highway 97A involves a semi that has gone off a corner and partially over an embankment.

The highway is closed in both directions.

There is no word the cause of the crash or the severity of any injuries involved.

ORIGINAL: 10:55 a.m.

A crash has closed Highway 97A in both directions near Sicamous.

DriveBC reports the incident Tuesday morning, about eight kilometres south of Sicamous, between Hutchison Road and Davidson Drive.

An assessment is in progress, and no detour is available at this time.

DriveBC is scheduled to update the situation at 2 p.m.