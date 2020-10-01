163738
Salmon Arm  

Owen Madden to carry Green banner in Shuswap for provincial election

Greens add 15 candidates

The BC Green Party has announced a swath of new candidates in the provincial election.

Owen Madden has been named the party's candidate in the Shuswap riding.

Fifteen new candidates were announced Thursday afternoon, including in Penticton and Kelowna's three ridings.

Keli Westgate was previously announced as the candidate for Vernon-Monashee.

"I am excited by the prospect of working with this talented slate of candidates," said Green Leader Sonia Furstenau. “BC needs more MLAs who will put people ahead of politics."

She said the Greens are needed in the legislature "now more than ever as we work to recover from this pandemic in a way that is more sustainable and equitable. I’m confident that these candidates will be incredible advocates for their communities and for British Columbians."

Bio material on Madden and a photo has yet to be provided.

