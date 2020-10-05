Celebrate Shuswap looks to promote local music through performances, documentary

Photo: Acoustic Avenue Music

A new music festival is bringing together the Shuswap's live music scene to help lift it off the ground after COVID-19 restrictions delivered a big blow to the industry.

In October and November, Salmon Arm will feature local artists in the Celebrate Shuswap 2020 festival in a brand new venue. Along with the performances, a documentary will be filmed to showcase the Shuswap's talent.

"Celebrate Shuswap will produce a video documentary featuring original music of seven different artists recorded between Oct. 15 and Nov. 7," says producer Ted Crouch. "The edited production will highlight the music industry in the Shuswap and be streamed on various platforms."

Jazz, country, alternative, folk and blues are just a few of the genres that will be featured in the festival. Unfortunately, the performances will not be open to the public.

"Due to recent increases in coronavirus positive cases in BC, it is not possible to invite the public to attend this event," says Crouch. "Artists will be required to follow provincial health orders during the record sessions."

