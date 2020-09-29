163477
Suspect in Shuswap stabbing turns himself in to Salmon Arm RCMP

Stabbing suspect surrenders

After one stabbing Shuswap suspect was arrested in a Vernon park earlier this month, the other has now turned himself in to authorities.

Terrance Jones went to the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment on Sept. 23 to turn himself in to police after a lengthy search for him and Alexander Boucher.

"The search for both wanted individuals spanned over a month and involved multiple RCMP jurisdictions across the Shuswap and North Okanagan," says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

"We greatly appreciate any and all tips submitted by community members who contacted their local RCMP detachment or CrimeStoppers, and we acknowledge the assistance from the media across the region."

Jones, Boucher and Kyle Moyan are now all in police custody following a serious stabbing on Aug. 17 in Blind Bay.

Jones is expected to appear before the courts on Sept. 29.

