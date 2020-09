Photo: CSRD Blind Bay Bluffs

Police in the Shuswap say the BC Coroners Service is investigating a sudden death in Blind Bay.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, a hiker reported that he located a man who died suddenly in a wooded park area.

“Officers attended and determined that there are no apparent criminal actions that lead to the man's death,” said S/Sgt. Scott West.

The coroner has now been notified and is investigating. The identity of the dead man is not being released.