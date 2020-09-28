Shuswap cat owners invited to apply for low-income, spay-neuter program

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is making it easier for low-income families in the Shuswap to have their cat spayed or neutered.

The non-profit has received a $10,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation and is using that money to cover up to 50 per cent of surgery costs.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this program to the entire area we serve," says Victoria Olynik, BC SPCA Shuswap Branch manager, in a news release. "In 2018, we were able to spay and neuter more than 300 cats in Salmon Arm through a grant we had received and we received many inquiries from surrounding areas for a need for similar programming."

The $10,000 comes from the Margaret Haney Fund. This endowment was left to specifically assist the welfare and humane treatment of animals in the areas of Kamloops and Salmon Arm, the release notes.

The SPCA says cats will also be microchipped and cat guardians will receive a one-year registration to the BC Pet Registry.

To fill out an application, click here. Applicants are asked to provide proof of income.