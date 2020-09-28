162805
Salmon Arm  

Shuswap cat owners invited to apply for low-income, spay-neuter program

New spay-neuter program

- | Story: 311844

The BC SPCA is making it easier for low-income families in the Shuswap to have their cat spayed or neutered.

The non-profit has received a $10,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation and is using that money to cover up to 50 per cent of surgery costs. 

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this program to the entire area we serve," says Victoria Olynik, BC SPCA Shuswap Branch manager, in a news release. "In 2018, we were able to spay and neuter more than 300 cats in Salmon Arm through a grant we had received and we received many inquiries from surrounding areas for a need for similar programming."

The $10,000 comes from the Margaret Haney Fund. This endowment was left to specifically assist the welfare and humane treatment of animals in the areas of Kamloops and Salmon Arm, the release notes.

The SPCA says cats will also be microchipped and cat guardians will receive a one-year registration to the BC Pet Registry

To fill out an application, click here. Applicants are asked to provide proof of income.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4233715
1053 Martin Avenue
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$497,000
more details
161718


Send us your News Tips!


163152


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Novak
Novak Vernon SPCA >


163067


Motivational Monday- September 28, 2020

Galleries
Monday afternoon is the perfect time to motivate yourself.
Skeptical toddler trying ketchup for the first time is all of us
Must Watch
“Stop being skeptical, dip that thang”.
The Boys spin-off series coming to Amazon Prime Video
Showbiz
A new spin-off series based on Amazon's original series The...
Seal imitates phone vibration
Must Watch
Someone forgot to put this seal on silent.
Man makes chip shot with a rake
Must Watch
Well that’s a first.




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152096
161944