Shuswap lotto winner says he 'lost it' when he realized he'd won $100,000

Photo: BCLC

A Sorrento lottery player says he "lost it" when he realized he had won $100,000.

Glenn Welschlau says he likes to keep busy during around his Shuswap house and yard in retirement.

But, be exploring a lot more places after purchasing a new Jeep with his winnings from a Sept. 2 draw.

Welschlau purchased his ticket at the Copper Island Pub and says he rarely plays the bonus, but that day he decided to give it a try.

“At first I thought I had won $35,000,” he said. “I didn’t have my glasses on, and I thought I only saw two times the bonus. My friend turned to me and said that it was seven times the bonus. I started to lose it.”

Welschlau called his wife to share the goos news, and she didn’t believe him until he put her on speaker phone and she heard the celebratory excitement in the background.

In addition to a new set of wheels, Welschlau says he'll also buy new gutters for his house and a 75-inch TV.