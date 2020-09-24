163069
162388
Salmon Arm  

Shuswap lotto winner says he 'lost it' when he realized he'd won $100,000

$100,000 Keno winner

- | Story: 311513

A Sorrento lottery player says he "lost it" when he realized he had won $100,000.

Glenn Welschlau says he likes to keep busy during around his Shuswap house and yard in retirement. 

But, be exploring a lot more places after purchasing a new Jeep with his winnings from a Sept. 2 draw. 

Welschlau purchased his ticket at the Copper Island Pub and says he rarely plays the bonus, but that day he decided to give it a try.

“At first I thought I had won $35,000,” he said. “I didn’t have my glasses on, and I thought I only saw two times the bonus. My friend turned to me and said that it was seven times the bonus. I started to lose it.”

Welschlau called his wife to share the goos news, and she didn’t believe him until he put her on speaker phone and she heard the celebratory excitement in the background.

In addition to a new set of wheels, Welschlau says he'll also buy new gutters for his house and a 75-inch TV.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

162984
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4246475
1106 Henderson Dr
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,900
more details
160736


Send us your News Tips!


162547


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >


162787


Elton John pushes back U.S. farewell tour

Music
Elton John has postponed the U.S. leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2022. The Rocket Man hitmaker has been forced...
Cute baby Keeley sneezes and falls
Must Watch
World’s friendliest dog
Must Watch
Aww this pooch just wants to be pet.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162852
161944