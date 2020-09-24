163255
Salmon Arm  

Shuswap Economic Development Society names first board members

Boosting Shuswap business

A new economic development group has been formed to stir up business in the Shuswap.

The first-ever board of directors has been appointed to the new Shuswap Economic Development Society.

The 12 directors, who represent a wide variety of personal and professional backgrounds, were appointed to staggered terms of between one and three years to provide stability and continuity.

Six directors are from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's Electoral Area F, two from Electoral Area C, two from Electoral Area D and two from outside the Electoral Areas. They are:

  • Ken Rogers, Cynthia Bentley and Dave Peters (appointed for a one-year term)
  • Adam Oruclar, Mark Bourgeau and Miki Andrejevic (appointed for a two-year-term)
  • Adam Blair, Colin Munro, Gary Christopherson, Joan Ragsdale, Monica Seys and Maria Otting (appointed for a three-year-term)

Next steps for the society will be to enter into a service agreement with the CSRD and to set up its organizational structure. The plan is for the new society to take over the provision of economic development services for the three electoral areas in early 2021.

The society was incorporated to undertake economic development planning and provide services for the benefit of the residents of Electoral Areas C (South Shuswap), D (Falkland, Salmon Valley, Ranchero, Deep Creek) and F (North Shuswap).

Services will address such matters as business attraction, retention and expansion. Services will be designed to encourage job creation, create a sustainable and diverse industrial, commercial, and agricultural tax base, and to promote a strong economic future.

