Shuswap Watershed Council services extended until 2023

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District A view of Shuswap Lake from Branch Road in Eagle Bay.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have approved to extend the services of the Shuswap Watershed Council.

The approval from the Inspector of Municipalities allowed the CSRD to adopt the bylaw, which will provide a three-year extension for the council.

"We appreciate the Inspector of Municipalities allowing the Shuswap Watershed Council’s efforts to continue for a three-year term until the electorate can be fully involved in a voter assent process," says CSRD Board Chair Kevin Flynn.

Voter assent, or a referendum, for the council can be held at any point during the three-year term. Any plans to further extend or make the watershed council permanent will need elector approval through a separate referendum or an alternative approval process.

"The Shuswap Watershed Council has been very active in ongoing monitoring, and now, mitigation of pollutants in our watershed," says Paul Demenok, Electoral Area C Director and Board Chair of the Shuswap Watershed Council. "The extended algae bloom of 2020 clearly points to the need for local involvement in the reduction of nutrient overloads, and highlights the significance of the problem for all residents and visitors to our area."

The council covers Electoral Areas C, D, E, F and Sicamous. Residents in those areas pay an annual tax for those services, which totalled $10.56 per property in 2020.