162114
161765
Salmon Arm  

Shuswap Watershed Council services extended until 2023

Water council extended

- | Story: 311282

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have approved to extend the services of the Shuswap Watershed Council.

The approval from the Inspector of Municipalities allowed the CSRD to adopt the bylaw, which will provide a three-year extension for the council.

"We appreciate the Inspector of Municipalities allowing the Shuswap Watershed Council’s efforts to continue for a three-year term until the electorate can be fully involved in a voter assent process," says CSRD Board Chair Kevin Flynn.

Voter assent, or a referendum, for the council can be held at any point during the three-year term. Any plans to further extend or make the watershed council permanent will need elector approval through a separate referendum or an alternative approval process.

"The Shuswap Watershed Council has been very active in ongoing monitoring, and now, mitigation of pollutants in our watershed," says Paul Demenok, Electoral Area C Director and Board Chair of the Shuswap Watershed Council. "The extended algae bloom of 2020 clearly points to the need for local involvement in the reduction of nutrient overloads, and highlights the significance of the problem for all residents and visitors to our area."

The council covers Electoral Areas C, D, E, F and Sicamous. Residents in those areas pay an annual tax for those services, which totalled $10.56 per property in 2020.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Salmon Arm News

163220
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


162936


Real Estate
4257821
945 Lawrence Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$375,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


162291


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Kassandra
Kassandra Vernon SPCA >


162162


Cozy places

Galleries
Happy first day of Fall! Check out these very inviting spaces.
Cozy places (2)
Galleries
Man proudly shows off fence
Must Watch
Man builds a fence to keep his dog in the yard..
Chace Crawford turned down opportunity to become a Chippendales dancer
Showbiz
Chace Crawford politely turned down an offer to become a...
Kitty high five ends with a fail
Must Watch
Oh no.




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161012
161715