Police believe driver had medical episode before crashing into pole on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

Photo: Google Street View

A driver was rushed to hospital in critical condition after slamming into a traffic standard on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm, Saturday evening.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP says the eastbound Chevrolet pickup crashed about 5:55 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street NE.

The vehicle slowed for a red light at the intersection, but carried on through and hit the pole.

Bystanders tended to the male driver, called 911, and paramedics performed CPR before taking the man to hospital.

"Evidence at the scene as well as witness information obtained at the time indicate the driver may have had a medical episode while driving prior to the collision with the light pole," says West.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.