The CSRD is apologizing to the public for the delay of upgrades at the Salmon Arm Landfill

Delays on landfill upgrade

Earlier this year, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District began an upgrade at the Salmon Arm Landfill to address longstanding issues with long lineups and wait times.

Part of that involved replacing the scale house and adding a new outbound scale to increase the ability of people to move in and out of the site as efficiently as possible.

The CSRD was able to get the scale house replaced on time, but it was not able to add the new outbound scale as promised to the community. 

The outbound scale will allow patrons to get their items weighed and paid for as they exit the landfill, which will help alleviate some of the traffic from the entrance scale.

"We had tendered the installation of the outbound scale but unfortunately no one bid on it," says Tracy Hughes, Communications Coordinator at CSRD.  "We've put it out again to tender and we're certainly hoping we will get some bids this round and be able to install that scale as soon as possible."

When it replaced the scale house, the CSRD was excited about the plans for a new outbound scale and shared the news with the public.

"We were disappointed when we couldn't complete the timeline that we had outlined, so we want the public to know we are sorry and we tried our best.  Because we have received no bids on the project, we had to start again," adds Hughes.

The CSRD hopes it can get the project going by the end of the year.

