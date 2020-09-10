Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo new Environment and Parks critic for BC Liberals

Photo: Contributed Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo

Several Interior MLAs have been shuffled to new roles in the BC Liberal shadow cabinet.

Among those is Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo in his new role as Environment and Parks critic.

Kyllo will remain as deputy whip, alongside whip Eric Foster of Vernon-Monashee.

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Peter Milobar takes on the Labour portfolio.

Penticton's Dan Ashton will take on the Agri-Tourism role.

“Our province has been facing the realities and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic for six months now, and the NDP has yet to put forward any sort of plan to restart our struggling economy or help British Columbians who are suffering right now,” said BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson in announcing the shakeup.

“Our team will continue to keep pressure on the government to act on the best ideas and solutions to help make an immediate difference in people's lives as they continue to deal with the pandemic. With a renewed focus on jobs, the economy, child care, housing, education, and mental health and addictions, the BC Liberals are going to be focused hard on the issues that matter most to British Columbians right now.”

Remaining in their current roles are Kelowna-Lake Country's Norm Letnick as critic for Health, Long-Term Care, and Seniors, Kelowna West's Ben Stewart in Economic Development, Competitiveness, Trade, and Technology, and Kamloops-South Thompson's Todd Stone in Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Our renewed direction has been shaped by conversations with thousands of British Columbians in every corner of the province as we developed ideas and solutions to help people, non-profits, and small businesses that are all struggling right now,” added Wilkinson.

“By the time John Horgan and the NDP decided a six-week online survey would be their only response to the need for an economic recovery plan, we had already submitted over 60 policies and crafted a plan to get B.C. back on track. The government has been all talk and no action, so the changes we've made today highlight that and build upon our momentum as we continue to fight for a plan that provides opportunity for all of B.C.”?

MLAs not seeking re-election include Boundary-Similkameen's Linda Larsen and Kelowna-Mission's Steve Thomson.