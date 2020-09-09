162623
Salmon Arm  

3 men face attempted murder charges in Shuswap stabbing

3 charged in stabbing

Three men face charges following a Shuswap incident in which a stabbed and bloodied man showed up on a front doorstep in Blind Bay last month.

Alexander Vittal Boucher, Terrance Alan Jones, and Jordy Kyle Moyan are charged with attempted murder.

They also face charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and using a firearm to commit robbery.

Jones faces additional charges of pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and using a firearm to commit an indictable offence.

The incident that led to the charges played out the night of Aug. 16, when paramedics and police responded to a Forest Drive home in Blind Bay, north of Salmon Arm, where a man was found bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds.

Police say the assault was carried out at a nearby car wash.

RCMP believe the incident was targeted in nature. 

The victim, a 30-year-old Shuswap man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

