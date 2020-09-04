162114
162272
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm RCMP seek to return bikes, mobility scooter to rightful owners

Cops may have your stuff

- | Story: 309831

Missing a scooter or maybe a bike?

The Salmon Arm RCMP might have your stuff.

The detachment has property in its custody that it would like to get back to its rightful owners.

A four-wheeled mobility scooter was brought to police on Aug. 19, 2020. (Reference file 2020-5074)

And two Specialized mountain bikes are also in police care. (Reference files 2020-5157 and 2020-5189)

"Call in and describe your property, we may have it (250-832 6044) – and ask for our exhibit custodian," Staff Scott West says in a press release.

"We would like to get your property back to you!"

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Salmon Arm News

161350
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Salmon Arm News > Send us your news tips >


160198


Real Estate
4217927
558 White Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$438,000
more details
160201


Send us your News Tips!


162546


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Leo
Leo Vernon SPCA >


158628


TGIF Gifs- September 4, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to make your Friday afternoon even better.
TGIF Gifs- September 4, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Brian Cox planning to wear pajamas to virtual Emmys
Showbiz
Succession star Brian Cox is planning to wear pajamas to this...
Dog helps teach little brother how to sit
Must Watch
This puppy doesn’t know “sit” yet, but his...
Bon Jovi fan breaks out dancing at a Celtics game
Must Watch
We don’t know where he is right now but we hope he’s happy.




Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162609
161944