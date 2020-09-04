Salmon Arm RCMP seek to return bikes, mobility scooter to rightful owners

Photo: Google Street View

Missing a scooter or maybe a bike?

The Salmon Arm RCMP might have your stuff.

The detachment has property in its custody that it would like to get back to its rightful owners.

A four-wheeled mobility scooter was brought to police on Aug. 19, 2020. (Reference file 2020-5074)

And two Specialized mountain bikes are also in police care. (Reference files 2020-5157 and 2020-5189)

"Call in and describe your property, we may have it (250-832 6044) – and ask for our exhibit custodian," Staff Scott West says in a press release.

"We would like to get your property back to you!"