Salmon Arm  

School's back next week - and so are school zone speed limits

Slow down in school zones

School is back in session after the long weekend, and police are reminding drivers to slow down.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm detachment says although things may look just a little different for students this fall – school zone speed limits will not change for drivers.

"School zones will be in effect, and students will still be walking to school using our local crosswalks. So let's all slow down in those zones and around the schools," he said in a press release.

The school zone speed limit across B.C. is 30 km/h.

The fine for speeding in those school zones is a minimum of $196 and can go up to $483 for excessive speed.

The fine for not stopping or yielding to a pedestrian is $167, and if you disobey a school crossing guard the fine is $167.

"As driver's on the roads, please ensure we are taking that extra time to keep our children safe as school comes back in session," said West.

159586
