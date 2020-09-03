157346
Salmon Arm  

Floating concert at Shuswap Narrows nixed by COVID restrictions

Shake the Lake cancelled

A floating concert at the Sicamous Narrows has been cancelled.

"With great disappointment, we have been forced to cancel Shake the Lake 2020," Reds Rentals and Marina posted to its Facebook page.

The concert had been scheduled to take place this Saturday with bands Broken Toyz and KixxSin performing on a floating stage and the audience watching from their own boats.

The organizers had sought an exception to provincial gathering guidelines, Michael Helfrick said in the comments on the post.

That did not happen.

"We appealed their decision and asked for an exemption due to the nature of the concert having no contact and everyone on their own boats," he wrote.

"Thank you to all our sponsors who tried to make this happen. And for all the hard work done to try and keep it on."

