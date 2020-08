Photo: Google Maps

The Trans-Canada Highway reopened just before 4 a.m. following a crash overnight.

DriveBC reports the vehicle incident closed Highway 1 in both directions between Notch Hill and Blind Bay roads, west of Tappen about 1:20 a.m.

The route opened to single-lane, alternating traffic about 2 a.m. and was cleared by 3:50 a.m.